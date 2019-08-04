Six straight for the Seagulls in NRRRL

Ballina hooker Zac Beecher on the run for the Seagulls in NRRRL.

Ballina hooker Zac Beecher on the run for the Seagulls in NRRRL. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

BALLINA won its sixth straight game 22-10 after a fast start against defending premiers Tweed Coast in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina today.

The Seagulls shot out to an early 12-0 lead after tries to lock Hayden Hansen and centre Liam Anderson.

They had some luck when second-rower Anthony Colman flung one out the back when he was wrapped on last tackle with halfback Jess Perry shooting through to score just before the break.

Ballina had to wait until the 72nd minute for its next points when winger Zac Beecher found space down the sideline stepping around fullback Guy Lanston on his way to the tryline.

"We were a little bit scrappy today but in the end we got through it,” Ballina captain-coach Jamie Lyon said.

"There is only one more game before the semi-finals and I think we need to find a bit more form before that.

"I thought Zac was our best today, he runs the ball hard and always beats the first tackle.

"That really got us on the front foot and we had a few guys that really stood up today.

"You need to keep turning up to play these games and I don't want us limping into finals.”

The Raiders find themselves limping at fifth and need a win over Cudgen next weekend to secure a spot in the finals.

They were better after half-time and scored early points when hooker Dan Willoughby found the tryline to reduce the margin to 18-4.

Both teams had opportunities before the Beecher try sealed it while Tweed Coast winger Daryl crossed in the corner in the final minutes.

It is the second time this season Lyon has got bragging rights over former Manly teammate Brent Kite who coaches the Raiders.

"He must have given them a spray at half time because they were a lot better in the second half,” Lyon said.

In other games, Casino had a hard-fought 28-24 win over Evans Head at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino on Saturday.

Murwillumbah defeated Byron Bay 42-32 in a high-scoring game at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay yesterday.

Cudgen was made to work for a 32-28 win over Mullumbimby and Kyogle edged out Marist Brothers 22-16.