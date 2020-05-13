Six words that made Alan Jones quit

Alan Jones has revealed the six words that led him to sensationally quit his job yesterday morning.

The final straw was when his doctors told him, "If you don't stop, you'll drop", prompting the veteran shock jock to walk away from his 35-year radio career.

"I don't want to dramatise this, but he said to me: 'If you don't stop, you'll drop'," the 79-year-old told The Australian.

"There'll come a time that your system will say it's too late. You might be walking down the street when it happens."

The popular 2GB talk show host announced his decision to retire on-air yesterday morning.

"When the program ends at 9:00, it doesn't end," he said. "Another world begins. I've always taken the view that my listeners are my best researchers. The correspondence is given relevance and strength to the program content but answering it is immensely demanding.

"I'm immensely grateful for the opportunities I've been given to share ideas, help people and even argue with people on behalf of someone else. These are privileges in this industry that should never be taken for granted."

2GB Radio Broadcaster Alan Jones announced his decision to retire on-air yesterday morning. Picture: Renee Nowytarger

Jones will be replaced on 2GB by afternoon presenter Ben Fordham.

"I feel a sense of both responsibility and opportunity. There's a huge responsibility in taking over from Alan and the opportunity to bring my own flavour to breakfast," Fordham said in a statement.

"Alan is the most successful broadcaster in the history of Australian radio. There will only ever be one Alan Jones. My first taste of radio was as a 15-year-old work experience kid on the Alan Jones breakfast show. I can't quite believe that all these years on I'm taking over the position he's made his own."

Jones told The Australian there was "no reason" why Fordham shouldn't succeed, but warned it's not as easy as it looks.

"In his current slot, you come to work at 9am for breakfast, and you've still got six hours to put together a program. But in breakfast radio, the earliest you can get your staff in is 4. That's one and a half hours to put together a program. That's something he's talked to me about already.

"Ben's instincts are good. But you've got to do the work and put everything in place. It's a different challenge."

