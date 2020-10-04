Menu
Six-year-old nearly drowns off Central Coast beach

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
4th Oct 2020 8:08 PM
An eight year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after he nearly drowned on the Central Coast today.

The boy was swimming at The Entrance North Beach, The Entrance during the long weekend when he got into trouble in the water just before 2.30pm on Sunday, according to a CareFlight spokeswoman.

Bystanders and surf lifesaving volunteers pulled the unresponsive boy from the water and gave him CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the boy at the scene as he regained consciousness before taking him to a nearby CareFlight helicopter.

The six-year-old was flown to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition and reported to be alert and responsive.

He will undergo further assessment at the hospital.

It comes a week after three people died in swimming incidents in NSW beaches and waterholes.

Originally published as Six-year-old nearly drowns off Central Coast beach

