A Queensland man who was a passenger on a cruise ship has tragically died from coronavirus taking the state’s death toll to six.
Sixth Queenslander dies from coronavirus

by Tanya French and Hayden Johnson
18th Apr 2020 11:55 AM

A Queensland man has tragically died from coronavirus taking the state's death toll to six.

Queensland has recorded eight new cases overnight taking the state's total to 1,014 of which 442 people have now recovered.

An 83-year-old Queensland man contracted the virus after returning from a cruise and died in Sydney yesterday.

He disembarked the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship in Sydney, and died in quarantine.

Health Minister Steven Miles sent his condolences to the family of the man.

He said the work of Queenslanders had lowered the number of cases and deaths.

"We were expecting widespread community transmission in late April," he said.

Coronavirus cases have continued to flatten across Queensland. (Photo: Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)
Coronavirus cases have continued to flatten across Queensland. (Photo: Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)

The state's hotspot remains in Brisbane's north where 232 people have been diagnosed with the virus, 75 of which have now recovered

The new cases come as Queensland makes plans for the children of 'essential workers' to return to school on Monday.

But it will be an entirely new environment for the students to what they left just a few weeks ago with tuckshops to be closed, ballgames banned and students to clean their own desks and chairs.

Meanwhile, the Palaszczuk Government has offered a $200 million rescue package to help save embattled airline Virgin Australia.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick has also challenged the federal government to step up and back Virgin and reverse its refusal to provide an assistance package.

The rescue bid is amid speculation Chinese Government-owned airlines are considering an offer to buy Virgin.

Originally published as Sixth Queenslander dies from coronavirus

