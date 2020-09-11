Skin cancer scare builds award-winning make-up business

Louise Duke, owner of Wondery Skin Food, took second place in Customer Service category at the AusMumpreneur Awards

Louise Duke, owner of Wondery Skin Food, took second place in Customer Service category at the AusMumpreneur Awards

MANY people would be forgiven for becoming sullen and withdrawn after a skin cancer diagnosis, instead Louise Duke built an award-winning business.

Wondery Skin Food is part of an emerging ‘clean makeup’ sector which aims to take the dangerous chemicals out of makeup to benefit consumer’s skin.

Ms Duke said the rise of Wondery Skin Food – claiming second place for customer service at the AusMumpreneur awards within 11 months from starting out – was incredible.

“I had an aggressive melanoma in 2018 and it was quite scary, so I started a low toxin lifestyle and we eliminated all toxic chemicals from the house, I started looking into make-up and it’s amazing how many chemicals go into your body before you’ve even had breakfast with the skincare you put on your skin,” the Tweed resident said.

“Here I am eleven months later with a great following in business and an award for customer service which is really important to me because it’s one of my main drives.”

With the scare now behind her, Ms Duke sees being able to take a gut-wrenching moment and turn it into a positive meant a lot to her.

Ms Duke said what was originally life-threatening became life-changing for her and she hoped her story might inspire others facing an equally devastating time in their lives.

Going forward, Ms Duke is eyeing off expanding Wondery Skin Food into the United Kingdom.

“My next step would be to maybe launch in the UK, I’ve got family over there and connections so I think that would be a good area for me just because I am familiar.”

For more about Wondery Skin Food, visit www.wonderyskinfood.com.au.