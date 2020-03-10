Skipper’s outlandish 2020 prediction

Max Gawn says Bayley Fritsch is the one to watch in the Coleman Medal race.

Max Gawn says Bayley Fritsch is the one to watch in the Coleman Medal race.

MELBOURNE endured a nightmare season in 2019 after a resurgent run up the ladder in 2018 had many predicting bigger and better things.

They're primed to enter the 2020 AFL season with hopes of a climb back up into the September action and have retooled over the break.

The Demons brought in Ed Langdon and Adam Tomlinson to boost their outside run with the two wingmen already showing their worth throughout the Marsh Series.

Watch every match of every round of the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season LIVE & On-Demand with KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Another key change for the team has been the naming of All Australian ruckman Max Gawn being elevated to captain.

On Tuesday all 18 skippers across the league got together and cast their votes on several key predictions ahead of the new season.

One rule among the group is no player can vote for their own team or teammates. Gawn did not heed that advice.

Richmond star forward Tom Lynch and GWS' Jeremy Cameron are heavily predicted to lead the Coleman Medal race, but Gawn believes teammate Bayley Fritsch is the real winner.

Fritsch was unstoppable against the Hawks.

"It was me. I saw that question and I did see that we weren't allowed to vote from our own team, but I'm not going to not vote for the Coleman Medallist winner," Gawn told SEN's Dwayne's World.

"Throughout training this year he has done some things that are pretty spectacular who does it from very little impact in the actual game. He'll have five touches, five marks, five goals.

"He's kicked easily the most goals for us in this little pre-season bit and he does it on Steven May and then he does it on Neville Jetta so he's a pretty exciting player."

In Melbourne's final pre-season game, Fritsch led the charge for the Demons after being thrust into a forward line role, finishing the game with five goals to his name.

Fritsch has kicked a total of 37 goals in his two seasons in the league with the 20 he booted in 2019 the most.

If he's to take out the goalkicking award he'll need to register close to double to lifetime AFL tally.

FYFE'S WARNING TO THE AFL

Dual Brownlow Medallist Nat Fyfe has put the rest of the league on notice with the dominant superstar saying he's not even close to the end.

"I think I've still got seven years of footy left in me if everything according goes to plan with my body and my mind sight is still in the game and all those things," Fyfe said on SEN.

"I think that as I get older, I get wiser, I work out the game more, that's my ultimate strength - my ability to adapt to changes.

"I'm not gonna get any fitter or stronger or faster, but I am going to be able to use experience to understand the game a bit better.

Fyfe isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

"I've got no intention of slowing down or taking the foot off the gas in any way and think that I'm now entering a stage where I can play my absolute premium footy over the next three to five years."

Fremantle are widely predicted to finish towards the bottom of the ladder, but that didn't stop Fyfe from reigning supreme in 2019.

The Dockers skipped bumped his disposal numbers per game up to a career-best 29.1 per game through 20 games.