Jay Jones, co-owner of the Skyline Attractions 35m ferris wheel, during set up on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay last year. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Sky-high attraction looks to put North Coast on map

Jessica Lamb
30th Jun 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:40 PM
AUSTRALIA'S tallest transportable Ferris wheel could soon make an appearance on the North Coast.

A development application has been lodged with Tweed Shire Council to bring the 35m high Skyline Observation Wheel to the Goorimahbah Precinct at the Jack Evans Boat Harbour for the month of September.

Tweed Chamber of Commerce president Warren Polglase said the chamber had been working for 12 months with Skyline Attractions to bring the attraction to the Tweed for the first time.

"We could see enormous benefit to the Tweed," he said.

"Especially now because of lockdown its an opportunity for people of all ages to get out and about. Hopefully the borders are open by then."

Mr Polglase said he hoped this was only the start of more to come.

"Once something like this comes to Tweed and gets a great response we want to encourage more things," he said.

In a letter to the council, the owners said the Ferris wheel had LED lights on both sides and provided a "brilliant light show at night".

 

Made in Holland, the structure has 24 gondolas and can hold up to 144 people at a time.

It would operate every day from 10am until 9pm.

Councillors have voted to provide in-principle support for the temporary installation of the Skyline Observation Wheel, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

