Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sky-high drama as man scales huge Sydney crane

by Georgia Clark
18th Dec 2019 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A dramatic police operation unfolded overnight in Alexandria after a man scaled a sky-high industrial crane.

Police were called to a construction site on Belmont Street near Park Street where the man had climbed to the top of a ten-storey crane.

The man scaled the ten storey tower crane as police desperately tried to convince him down. Pictures: Bill Hearne
The man scaled the ten storey tower crane as police desperately tried to convince him down. Pictures: Bill Hearne

Shocked passers-by spotted the 19-year-old at the top of the crane and called emergency services.

Around 11.30pm Police Rescue arrived at the scene to find the man clinging to the top of the crane and walking towards the end of the crane's boom.

Police raced to the top of the tower to coax the man down.

Dramatic images show the man clinging tot he side of the ten-storey crane’s boom. Pictures: Bill Hearne
Dramatic images show the man clinging tot he side of the ten-storey crane’s boom. Pictures: Bill Hearne

It is unclear why the man climbed the tower.

After extensive negotiations the man was escorted to the ground by Police.

He was taken to St Vincents Hospital for assessment.

 

 

Police arrived to find the man at the top of the industrial crane. Pictures: Bill Hearne
Police arrived to find the man at the top of the industrial crane. Pictures: Bill Hearne
The man worked his way to the end of the crane’s boom. Pictures: Bill Hearne
The man worked his way to the end of the crane’s boom. Pictures: Bill Hearne

More Stories

Show More
crane cranes editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kidnapper jailed over violent home invasion

        premium_icon Kidnapper jailed over violent home invasion

        News A man responsible for keeping a person against their will for more than two hours has been sentenced.

        IN COURT: 42 people to face Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 42 people to face Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of...

        What our region stands to gain from Olympic bid

        premium_icon What our region stands to gain from Olympic bid

        Politics We can benefit from Queensland hosting the 2032 Olympics

        Four-day total fire ban in place for all of NSW

        Four-day total fire ban in place for all of NSW

        Weather Hot and dry conditions are expected to worsen over the next few days