Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Slides deployed in Qantas emergency

15th Dec 2019 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Passengers on board a Qantas flight from Sydney to Perth have been forced to evacuate via slides after the cabin reportedly began filling with smoke.

QF575 turned back to Sydney shortly after takeoff this morning but was then unable to taxi to the terminal due to "engineering issues."

Those on board described the situation as "terrifying" and said on social media that the captain yelled at them to evacuate.

Twitter user @evilhomer captioned this photo: “Well that was fun., turning out to be an eventful holiday. Cabin crew were fantastic.”
Twitter user @evilhomer captioned this photo: “Well that was fun., turning out to be an eventful holiday. Cabin crew were fantastic.”

"Just had to evacuate my flight to Perth after engineering issues. Everyone had to exit the plane via slide onto Sydney tarmac after the cabin filled with smoke and the captain screamed evacuate. Terrifying," one person wrote.

Another passenger posted photos of the deployed slide and said a few people sustained cuts and bruises: "Nothing major, you certainly pick up speed sliding down."

More to come

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency flights sydney travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airport precinct receives major boost with new facility

        premium_icon Airport precinct receives major boost with new facility

        Business Childcare on the southern Gold Coast and border area has received a major boost with the opening of a new facility in the Gold Coast Airport business precinct

        High-tech bin to clean up Tweed River

        premium_icon High-tech bin to clean up Tweed River

        Environment Tweed Marina will be the first in the shire to have a Seabin installed designed to...

        Persistence pays off for Parkinson’s supporter

        premium_icon Persistence pays off for Parkinson’s supporter

        Health The announcement comes as a relief for people diagnosed with the “insidious...

        Freak storm a ‘one in a 100 year’ event

        premium_icon Freak storm a ‘one in a 100 year’ event

        Weather ‘One in a 100 year’ storm dumps 120mm in an hour