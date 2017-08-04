Slow response from insurance companies angers residents

TWEED residents are banding together to challenge insurance companies over slow responses to flood claims, four months after the March floods.

Up to 30 Tweed residents met on Wednesday at Burringbar Sports Club with Richmond MP Justine Elliot and Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry to discuss holding the insurance companies accountable over flood damage claims.

Some residents in Mooball and Burringbar are still fighting with insurance companies over their flood insurance claims.

Mooball residents Jean and Bryan Levridge have had to dip into their super to pay for flood damage after their insurance company won't help them. Aisling Brennan

For Jean and Bryan Levridge, the complex claims process has forced the Mooball couple to dip into their superannuation accounts to pay for roofing repairs and other damages.

Ms Levridge said she's been forced to live in her daughter's Murwillumbah home because she can't return to her home of 55 years after her insurance company refused to honour their flood insurance policy.

"It's been too long and we just can't handle putting it off any longer,” Ms Levridge said, referring to the fact she had to spend her own super to pay for repairs.

Burringbar resident Jaebin Pawloski said he's been fighting with his insurer but decided to speak with the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) to speed up the process.

"The insurance company don't want to pay out,” he said.

"Fighting them and trying to work with them is impossible. You'd be better going through the Ombudsman. I spoke to (my insurance company's) complaint department before going to FOS and they didn't want to help me.

"I spoke to FOS and now their complaint department has called me back asking how they can help.”

Burringbar resident Pat O'Connor agreed the community should go to the FOS to speed up the process.

"(The insurance companies) don't listen. They almost had me in tears. Everybody you see, tell them to go to the FOS,” he said.

Mrs Elliot encouraged anyone having problems with insurance companies to contact her office so she can try to help on their behalf.

The Burringbar community will hold another public meeting on the issue at the Sports Club on Sunday, August 13.