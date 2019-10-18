‘Slurring his words’: drunk driver ordered to pay compensation

Inderkai Hunt, 29, woke about 4am from a drinking session at his parent’s Cabarita home and thought he would be safe to drive.

A MAN who drove drunk and smashed through a fence has been ordered to pay the owner thousands in compensation.

Inderkai Hunt, 29, pleaded guilty to one charge of high-range drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

The court was told Hunt woke about 4am from a drinking session at his parent’s Cabarita home and thought he would be safe to drive.

Court documents revealed Hunt was travelling south on the Tweed Coast Rd at Cudgen when he lost control of his Volkswagen van.

The documents state a neighbour heard the crash and phoned police.

When police arrived, they found Hunt in the passenger seat looking for something.

Hunt told police he’d had “a couple of drinks”.

Police said Hunt’s eyes were glazed and he smelt strongly of alcohol.

He was also unsteady on his feet and slurring his words, officers noted.

Police performed a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading of 0.192.

Hunt was then transported to Tweed Heads Hospital for a blood test.

The sample showed his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.164 per cent.

Defence lawyer Kylie Anderson said her client thought after having a sleep he would be safe to drive.

She said Hunt was now aware that sleeping slowed the metabolism.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told Hunt his blood-alcohol reading “posed a significant risk to yourself and other road users”.

Hunt was convicted and fined $2000, disqualified from driving for the minimum period, ordered to install an interlock system for two years and sentenced to a community correction order for three years.

He was also ordered to pay $3076.40 in compensation.