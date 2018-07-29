Small business shines at 2018 BEATS Awards

ONE of the last independent pharmacies on the Tweed has been crowned the best business in the region at the 2018 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS).

Business partners Con Varela and Skye Swift were thrilled to win the award at Saturday night's BEATS Gala at Seagulls Club, the second time they've claimed the honour in the past three years having won the award in 2016.

"We're ecstatic and humbled to win these awards,” Ms Swift said.

"All the thanks goes to our team, we have the most amazing team and customers and we're passionate about looking after our community.

"We're one of the only independent pharmacies remaining and we love that.”

Varela and Swift Pharmacy also won the 2018 Excellence in Health and Allied Health Services award, Excellence in Work Health and Safety award, Employer of Choice award.

Ms Swift also was named the Business Leader of the Year.

Mr Varela said the awards represented so much more than just winning but proved that their commitment to the community was paramount in ensuring small business continued to blossom in the Tweed.

"We put our customers first so it's a reward for looking after people that we really love,” Mr Varela said.

"You need to maintain that personal service because if you don't do that, no matter how good you are with you're product, they're not going to come back.”

It was an exciting night of showcasing the best businesses in the Tweed, with many different industries coming together to celebrate their achievements in the past 12 months.

WINNERS: Alicia and Craig McNiven from Ecomist won the 2018 BEATS Awards People Choice award. Scott Powick

The full list of winners of the 2018 BEATS Awards are:

Excellence in Visitor Experience - EcoOasis

Excellence in Retail - Geological George

Excellence in Professional Services - Mayberry, Meldrum and Anderson Accountants & Taxation Consultants

Excellence in Trade, Construction and Manufacturing - IC Signs

Excellence in Personal Services and Wellbeing - Laurence Irvine Chiropractic

Excellence in Social Enterprise - Yaru Water

Excellence in Creative Industries - Brand Shack

Excellence in Restaurant and Catering - Potager

Excellence in Health and Allied Health Services - Varela and Swift Pharmacy

Excellence in Sustainability - SAE Group

Excellence in Small Business - Potager

Excellence in Work Health and Safety - Varela and Swift Pharmacy

Employer of Choice - Varela and Swift Pharmacies

Business Leader of the Year - Skye Swift

Young Entreprenuer of the Year - Persephone Cousins

Start up Super Star - Bridal Bible Weddings

Young Employee of the Year - Caitlyn Knight

People's Choice - Ecomist

Business of the Year - Varela and Swift Pharmacy

See Wednesday's edition of Tweed Daily News for full coverage of the 2018 BEATS Awards.