Small business thrives on Murwillumbah Art Trail

ART: Canadian artist Claude Bonnaut puts the final touches to his painting Waltz on the Beach ahead of the Murwillumbah Art Trail 2018. Richard Mamando

THE paintings might be taken off the walls for another year, but there's still a buzz of excitement following the success of the 2018 Murwillumbah Art Trail.

After 10 days of art and culture scattered across Murwillumbah, MAT18 Artistic Director Dev Lengiel said he was pleased the community had shared his enthusiasm for the festival, which saw between 7000 and 8000 people visit the different art galleries.

"We had about three times the amount of people compared to last year, despite the festival being held over two weekends," Mr Lengiel said.

"What was astounding was that people were coming through the door up until 4pm on Sunday. People were in town, they didn't have time before so they wanted to catch the trail before it ended. A couple of people were told 'you must go to see it'."

Mr Lengiel said MAT18 was a chance to show Murwillumbah off in a new way that encourages people to return to the country town.

"Overall it complimented Murwillumbah massively because the number of people who came to Murwillumbah for the first time was staggering. They came specifically for the art trail. That means for tourism, MAT18 has helped," he said.

Speaking to several businesses on Monday, the day after the festival ended, MAT18 business manager Natascha Wernick said there was a huge buzz in town.

"They're all just saying how fabulous the trail was," Ms Wernick said.

"The two Saturdays were the biggest days. The Austral Cafe even sold-out unexpectedly.

"It's definitely an economic driver for the town and a really important injection. In a country town there's lots of ebbs and flows, so having a time where for 10 days there's several thousand people coming into town, it's a real activation of business."

Ms Wernick said she was already seeing collaborations between businesses and volunteers starting to form as a result of MAT18.

"It brings the community together: different circles of the community come together for events for this," she said.

Planning has already started for the 2019 event.

"Next year is in the planning, we will try to make it better," Mr Lengiel said.

Artist Roslyn Oakes was awarded the People's Choice Award for her paintings at the closing ceremony picnic.