Smelly water safe to drink as council works to fix problem

RESIDENTS might be shocked to smell an unpleasant odour or taste coming from their taps over the next few days, as Tweed's water supply has been affected by blue-green algae.

The algae currently affecting the Bray Park Weir and the lack of significant rainfall in recent weeks has forced the Tweed Shire Council to release water from Clarrie Hall Dam to ensure water levels return to normal.

Bray Park Weir level drops up to 40mm further every day without rain and currently water levels sit at 230mm below the weir wall.

But council's Manager Water and Wastewater Anthony Burnham assured residents the water is still safe to drink, despite the increasing blue-green algae.

"The smell will be most noticeable in hot water and confined spaces, such as the shower room, but remains well within the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines and poses no risk to human health,” Mr Burnham said.

Anyone experiencing an unpleasant smell or taste to their drinking water is asked to contact Council on (02) 6670 2400 to assist Council to monitor the situation.

The continuing hot dry weather also has resulted in insufficient river flows to hold back a potential saltwater tidal overtopping of the weir next week.

Council will deploy the temporary concrete block barrier across the full width of the weir wall on Friday to protect against a predicted overtopping event on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, January 22 and 23 respectively.

"The predicted tide is forecast to be higher than the current water level in the weir so we will barrier off the weir wall to prevent any salt water entering the weir and contaminating our raw water supply,” Mr Burnham said.

"Once the risk passes, we will remove the temporary barrier, possibly by Friday next week.”