Smiling about Tweed business

HAPPY TO HELP: Dr Ramesh Sivabalan from Smile Street Dental Clinic is looking forward to 2018 BEATS.

A SMILING patient is always a good sign they're happy with their dentist, and it's hard to miss the customers grinning from ear to ear as they leave Smile Street Dental Clinic.

Dr Ramesh Sivabalan is passionate about providing excellent dental care to his patients at his Murwillumbah and Coolangatta clinics.

Now he's turning his sights on ensuring other businesses succeed by sponsoring the 2018 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS).

We chat to Dr Ramesh about his business and why he's excited to be a part of the 2018 BEATS:

What inspired you to open your own business?

A passion to provide the highest level of dental service in a friendly and comfortable environment.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

Doing it my way. Spending as much time as I need with patients without rushing and educating patients as much as treating their dental needs.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

Tourism can create positive or negative spikes in patient flow, but that's part of living and working in one of the best regions not only in Australia but the world.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

People are friendly and supportive.

Once they know you genuinely care for them and the community around them, they spread the word very quickly.

Have you noticed any differences in operating your business in two very different locations?

Not really. I thought I would but there aren't too many differences. Most patients commit to the dental health needs once they are given the right knowledge. Some don't but that can't be controlled.

We just believe in doing our best and letting the patient decide from there.

Why did you decide to get involved in 2018 BEATS?

Small business is the core of our community and we need to support each other and this is one way of showing this support.

Business is never an easy journey. Having opened four dental practices so far in regional and metro areas, I believe that a business is only as good as the community it engages with and gives back to.

I truly believe that is one of the key reasons for our success in a very short term.

This engagement can't be plotted, it needs to come from the heart and if so I have found that it never fails.

How has being a part of BEATS helped your business?

It's just as simple as being a part of a wonderful business community and supporting that community however we can.

All the best to all the award applicants and look forward to meeting you at the awards night on July 28 at Seagulls Club.

What are your future plans for the business?

We would like to open four to five dental practices to service the greater Tweed region and hope to achieve this by 2025.

