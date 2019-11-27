Smith’s ominous warning after send off

YASIR Shah may have been taken for a record score in Brisbane but the Pakistani tweaker could have more to worry about.

Yasir took 4/205 to become the first bowler to ever concede 200 runs in an innings three times, but the wicket of Steve Smith was a sweet moment for the spinner.

Smith had been waiting for just over 100 overs in the pavilion when he came to the crease, lasting just 10 balls before Smith played over the top off a flighted ball to be bowled.

Stream the Australia v Pakistan Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly>

Yasir then sent the Aussie star off with a send off with seven fingers in the air, reminding Smith he had been dismissed seven times by the Pakistani.

It's a crazy record with Smith only having 11 innings against Yasir.

Only England quick Stuart Broad has dismissed Smith more times with eight - but those dismissals are spread across 44 test innings.

Smith has a Test match batting average of more than 63 runs, but now averages just 27 when facing Shah.

It was very un-Smith-like.

Smith's score of just four was also the lowest test score since November, 2016 - more than three years ago.

It emerged that Shane Warne had taken a role in the dismissal, speaking with the spinner after just one wicket fell on day two.

But it's the send off that is set to focus the star.

"It gave me a bit more motivation next game to not get out to him," Smith said. "So I will probably be a little bit more disciplined against him."

Australia didn't need to bat again in Brisbane, winning by an innings and five runs on Sunday with more than a day to spare.

Smith then inflicted some self-abuse by running the three kilometres (two miles) back to the hotel instead of catching the team bus.

That was on top of training in the batting nets not long after his dismissal.

"I always punish myself when I get no runs, just like I reward myself when I score runs with a chocolate bar at the end of the night if I get a hundred," he said. "So yeah, if I get no runs I always like to have a run or go to the gym or do something just to give myself a bit of a punishment."

Smith said he's not too worried about appearing like Yasir's bunny though.

"I feel the times he (Shah) has got me out, I have been on a few runs," Smith said. "I have been slogging in a couple of second innings ones where I was playing some funky shots and stuff so I'm not too worried."

And now the World’s best batsman has a reason to stay motivated.

But as the second Test in Adelaide nears, the first day/night Test of the summer, Smith said he's looking forward to getting back out there.

In fact, he said he prefers the day-night format.

"I find the ball harder to see during the day," Smith told reporters on Tuesday. "It's easier to see at the night but it does (move) more, so that kind of cancels itself out in a way."

Smith has four scores of 40 or more, but none higher than 59, in the three day/night Tests in Adelaide.

The day/night Test in Adelaide is certain to eclipse the disappointing crowd aggregate of 45,891 for the first Test in Brisbane.

"They're really good spectacles," Smith said of day/night Tests. "I have been lucky to be involved in a few here (in Adelaide) and the crowds are always really good, the atmosphere is always amazing.

"Day/night Test cricket is a great advertisement for the game and it will be cool to be involved in another one."