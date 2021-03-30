Menu
Car fire on Kirkwood Road overnight on March 29. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 514 Banora Point
News

Smoke billowed from rolled car after crash

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 10:58 AM
Emergency services responded to a car crash on Monday after fears the car would set alight.

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 514 Banora Point shared on their Facebook page crews attended the scene at Kirkwood Road Tweed Heads South at 9.41pm.

“Tweed Heads and Banora Point firefighters arrived on scene shortly after to find smoke issuing from a vehicle resting on its side,” they said.“The sole occupant had self evacuated through the damaged roof of the vehicle and escaped relatively unscathed. Firefighters extinguished the fire before it could develop any further.”

They said firefighters removed debris from the road and used Enviropeat to absorb spilled fuel and oil.

“The driver was assessed by paramedics and left with police,” they said.

“This incident had the potential to be much worse. Please drive safe on our roads.”

