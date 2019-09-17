Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TROUBLE: Queensland Police Service issue fines and charges.
TROUBLE: Queensland Police Service issue fines and charges.
News

Smoke, guns and drugs, a week in this regional town

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2019 2:47 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE, drugs, weapons and unregistered vehicles kept Blackwater police busy last week as they issued fines and charges to people breaking the law.

On September 9, police fined a 42-year-old for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on Blain St Blackwater.

Two hours later, police executed a warrant on a Wattle St home and found a man in possession of unlawful weapons, dangerous drugs and utensils.

The 33-year-old will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on September 27.

Two days later police were called to a suspicious fire at Cedar Street Blackwater.

Police are appealing for information about the fire as investigations continue.

More Stories

drugs police weapons
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    Crime A MAN found by a Supreme Court jury to be the leader of a "socially harmful cult" has published an apology to the blogger he unsuccessfully sued for defamation.

    Major change to Tweed’s ‘death trap’ following tragic crash

    premium_icon Major change to Tweed’s ‘death trap’ following tragic crash

    News Speed limits at one of the Tweed’s worst pieces of road has been reduced in an...

    Mum leaves naked child in park with sibling

    premium_icon Mum leaves naked child in park with sibling

    Crime The older sibling was just five, court hears

    Milne open to second dwellings

    premium_icon Milne open to second dwellings

    Council News Katie Milne said she was willing to consider the merits of the second dwellings...