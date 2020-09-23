Menu
SNAKE BITE: Man flown to hospital from rural property

Liana Boss
23rd Sep 2020 12:40 PM
A MAN has been flown to hospital following a snake bite at a rural property.

Emergency services were called to an address on Summerland Way at Grevillea about 10.15am.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said two ambulances were called to the scene, near Gorge Creek Rd, along with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The spokesman said initial reports were of a 55-year-old man who had been bitten by a snake.

"He has sustained an injury to his leg," he said.

"He's been transported to Lismore Base Hospital."

The man's condition and the breed of snake involved are not yet known.

The rescue helicopter landed on the road to access the site before flying the man to hospital for treatment.

