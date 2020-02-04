Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.
A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.
Health

Snake bites man on finger in midnight attack

by Kara Sonter
4th Feb 2020 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after a midnight snake bite in a Redlands residential estate.

A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.

Paramedics were called about 12.50am to a home on Veitch Close, at the centre of a residential estate.

The circumstances behind how the man came to be bitten have not yet been revealed.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman confirmed the man has since been released from hospital.

The incident follows reports of another snake bite in the suburb in October as well as several other incidents across the Redlands in recent months.

A woman was flown from Russell Island after being bitten by a snake in December, and a man in his 40s was bitten on the island in July.

A four-year-old boy was also bitten at Alexandra Hills in November.

queensland ambulance snake bite wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast jobs in jeopardy with fashion chain on the brink

        premium_icon Coast jobs in jeopardy with fashion chain on the brink

        News The future of six Gold Coast fashion accessory chain stores is unclear after the business was placed in voluntary administration, putting jobs in jeopardy.

        Titans come to Seagulls for annual charity

        premium_icon Titans come to Seagulls for annual charity

        News Anthony Laffranchi and Dennis Watt at Men of League event.

        Club claims fourth title in a row at Kingscliff

        premium_icon Club claims fourth title in a row at Kingscliff

        News Cudgen Headland clinches another Country Championship title.

        Michelle flees fires and starts new job

        premium_icon Michelle flees fires and starts new job

        Business Born and bred Queenslander is happy to be ‘home’.