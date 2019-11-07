Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stuart McKenzie says he caught the
Stuart McKenzie says he caught the "biggest ever" eastern brown snake on a Sunshine Coast home on Thursday. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Environment

Snake catcher's 'biggest ever' brown snake find

Ashley Carter
7th Nov 2019 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast snake catcher says he's caught the "biggest ever" eastern brown snake at a hinterland property.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shared an incredible image of the monster snake yesterday after he was called to relocate it yesterday afternoon.

Mr McKenzie's new manager, Donnie, caught and relocated the snake, which was predicted to be "well over 2m and nearly as thick as a coke can".

"It was heavy to hold as well! So thick and so healthy," Mr McKenzie wrote.

"Wow! What a snake and what a day!"

Stuart McKenzie says he caught the
Stuart McKenzie says he caught the "biggest ever" eastern brown snake on a Sunshine Coast home on Thursday. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

Impressed locals commended the snake catcher on his "whopper" catch.

"Yikes! We've seen some sizeable browns on our farm but that one makes them look like babies," one woman commented on the post.

"Holy sheesh that's a whopper," another said.

"That is a beast," another said.

"Snake of the decade," another said.

The post on Facebook has attracted more than 4000 reactions and has been shared more than 2000 times.

brown snake editors picks snake stuart mckenzie sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

        Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

        News A pedestrian has been struck and killed this morning on the M1, leading to lane closures.

        While dam dries up, festival venue wants water exemption

        premium_icon While dam dries up, festival venue wants water exemption

        Council News Organisers want to be exempt from Drought Water Restriction Policy

        State’s first LGBTI aged care home set to open

        premium_icon State’s first LGBTI aged care home set to open

        News Queensland’s first LGBTI aged care facility to open its doors

        ‘Treat deodorant cans like cigarettes’

        premium_icon ‘Treat deodorant cans like cigarettes’

        Crime Deodorant cans should be taken off the shelves and put in cages