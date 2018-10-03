Snapper girls on a winner

MAYBE it was the announcement of equal prizemoney for the World Tour competitors that fired up surfers at Duranbah Beach last week.

Noticeably, the girls were out-surfing the boys at the 10th annual Vissla Kirra Junior Teams event held in highly contestable waves.

The three-day club competition produced high-voltage surfing from 40 clubs and 320 competitors to make it one of the biggest ever junior teams competitions seen in Australia.

The Snapper Junior girls scored an impressive team win over Coolum boardriders.

RIDING HIGH: U14 Grace Crawford Kama from Snapper Rocks on her way to becoming the highest-placed female competitor. Adrian Bort Adrenaline Shots

Snapper's A-grade line-up was full of stars with up-and- coming talent such as Grace Crawford Kama, Lucy Tandler, Raya Campbell, Shaye Leeuwendal, Piper Harrison, Pacha Light, Alyssa Lock and Kobie Enright.

"It was the best of the Kirra Junior Teams so far,” said Kirra Surfriders Club spokesman John Robin.

"The juniors' standard of surfing managed to surpass the annual Kirra Open Teams event in March.”

Colourful team tents dominated the beach as vocal supporters cheered on their chargers.

The North Steyne Boardriders from Manly Beach, Sydney, emerged victorious, buoyed by their recent open club win at the regional Australian Boardriders Battle, where qualifying for next year's Australian Club final.

Snapper Rocks Junior heat winner Josh Boyle smashing the lip. Adrian Bort Adrenaline Shots

The result came down to the last heat of the day where the Snapper Surfriders were in the running but needed to win or place second in the final heat. But in a boilover, it was Sawtell's Boston Phillips - to the delight of a huge support crew numbering in the hundreds - who created a massive upset.

Virtually unknown Phillips posted the only perfect 10-point ride of the event to take first on 16.83 out of 20 points, followed closely by Cronulla's Jay Brown on 15.10, denying Snapper a double victory.

Cabarita's Jayke Mellows placed third and Snapper's Kai Dobby finished fourth.

The Gold Coast's best junior boys result was from the Burleigh Boardriders in third place followed by Snapper in fourth.

Heat winners for Burleigh were Rico Haybittle, Tom Whitpain, Sean Fujimoto, and Maddy Job.

Snapper winners included Zane Hill, Ty Richardson, Tane Dobbyn, Josh Boyle, and Jay Occhilupho.

Final girls' teams results:

1 Snapper, 2 Coolum, 3 Noosa, 4 Coffs Harbour, 5 Scarborough, 6 Alley.

Final boys' teams results:

1 North Steyne, 2 Southbridge, 3 Burleigh, 4 Snapper, 5 Cronulla, 6 LEBA, 7 Angourie, 8 Coffs Harbour, 9 Long Reef, 10 Sawtell.