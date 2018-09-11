Snapper's sibling sensation

BRIGHT FUTURE: Marlon Harrison, 14, winning the double at Parko's Grom Stomp in the under-16 and under-14 boys.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Marlon Harrison, 14, winning the double at Parko's Grom Stomp in the under-16 and under-14 boys. Surfing Qld

SIBLINGS have had a great tradition in the sport of surfing, notably highlighted by the Wright family, with two-time world women's champion Tyler and her brothers Owen and Mikey all competing on the world tour.

Gold Coast has its own version, with Piper and Marlon Harrison the next- generation brother and sister act, both qualifying again for the Australian titles in South Australia at the end of the year.

The Harrison family moved up from Gunnamatta, Victoria, a couple of years ago to slot into the Snapper Rocks break, join the local Snapper Boardriders Club and be regulars in the Superbank line-up.

Piper Harrison will compete in the World ISA Juniors in the US. JACKSON HICKEY

At the end of last year, Surf Scene ran a profile on older sister Piper, who had just won her first Australian Junior title.

This week we are featuring younger brother Marlon, who has been on a roll recently winning the under-16 and under-14 finals of the Parko's Grom Stomp and backing it up for a second year to represent Queensland in the national titles.

Marlon is 14, in Year 8 at Lindisfarne Grammar School and enjoys school. His favourite subject is maths and he is considering studying at university but isn't sure what, with obvious surfing matters on his mind.

"Surfing is definitely a game of confidence,” he said.

"Every heat I surf, I learn and I improve. So every comp that I achieve my goal is fantastic. I think surfing and doing OK at the pro junior level has really helped me.”

Marlon will pursue the Rip Curl Grom Search next and after that will join Piper, who is on a world title mission in the US.

For the second year in a row, Marlon Harrison has qualified for the nationals, competing in the state titles at D'Bah. Surfing Qld

"I am really looking forward to travelling with my sister to the US, where she is representing Australia at World ISA Juniors,” Marlon said.

"Every time I surf, she challenges me in and out of the surf. Piper is an amazing supporter and I love her very much. So grateful to have such a talented and incredible sister.”

At the end of 2017 the Harrisons had their first trip to Hawaii and it proved to be a huge confidence booster, surfing and surviving the island's powerful waves.

"We spent a month inHawaii last Christmas. Itwas incredible,” Marlonsaid.

"We got a couple of huge swells. I loved Rocky Point, Sunset and Pipeline. We got to watch the final of the Pipe Masters and see a world champion crowned, which was epic.”

Not surprisingly, one of Marlon's favourite sayings is "Go hard or go home”.