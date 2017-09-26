Snowboarding siblings Steele the show

TWO snowboarders from the Northern Rivers reaching an elite level on the slopes sounds about as likely as a team of Jamaicans competing in the Winter Olympics.

However, two siblings from Burringbar, who are among the best young snowboarders in the country, are scripting their own version of Cool Runnings.

Sunny and Lilly Steele, 13 and 11, are living an unlikely dream on the junior world stage after a chance trip to the snow five years ago got them "hooked” on the board.

"Sunny has always been right into skateboarding and instantly loved snowboarding. He went in a little competition and won a jumper and that was it, he was hooked,” mother Kelly Woolmer said.

"Lilly has always been into surfing and also wanted to give snowboarding a go.

"They were on the black runs in their first few days.”

Lilly Steele getting major air at Perisher. Contributed

Sunny, a Mt St Patrick's student, and Lilly, who attends Burringbar Public School, competed for their respective schools in interschool championships, making it through to nationals at Mt Buller, where Lilly placed second and Sunny finished sixth in the country for Boardercross.

They also competed in the five-event Thredbo Snow Series, where Sunny placed first in his division and Lilly fourth. Sunny continued his run, coming third in the Australian Junior Championships in August.

Returning to Jindabyne every year for the past five years, the family have increased their time there, and even moved down for the 2017 snow season where the pair did distance education.

"It's been fantastic and something they both love,” Woolmer said.

"It's been a really good experience for the kids to be down there and enjoying it with great results.”

Lilly Steele competing in Boardercross at Perisher. Contributed

Currently in New Zealand where they're training ahead of junior nationals in Queenstown, Sunny will be attempting to secure a second consecutive first place when competition starts on October 2.

They've also competed even further abroad, showing their abilities on the world-stage.

"They competed in America at beginning of year in the American Series,” Woolmer said.

"We were over there doing some training, so we thought 'why not give competitions a go'. Lilly got two medals in Boardercross and one in Slopestyle, and Sunny got two medals in the half-pipe.”

Sunny Steele is regularly on the podium for snowboarding. Contributed

Hoping to secure a place in the NSW Academy of Sport once he turns 14, Sunny already has three major sponsors in Nitro Snowboards, Mountain garage, and Airblaster.

"The future goal for them would be the Winter Olympics and the X Games, so they'll keep working on it,” Woolmer said.