So much Hope for Harper: Fundraiser for special girl

LITTLE Harper Loadsman is set for a big date in May that will see her get the chance to have the liver transplant she desperately needs to begin the rest of her life.

The tiny Cabarita two-year-old has spent much of her short time in this world in and out of hospitals and now needs a liver transplant or risks losing her life.

Her mum, Jana Loadsman, said her daughter had two rare diseases, Alagille Syndrome and Biliary Atresia - a combination doctors at Lady CIlento Children's Hospital had never seen in a patient.

Ms Loadsman said Harper doesn't eat and has trouble putting on weight, a reason she had previously been taken off the transplant waiting list, but her worsening condition meant doctors decided to act.

"We went to Brisbane last week and got an official listing day of May 29, so from then she will be reactivated on the (transplant) waiting list and any day, minute, second we could get that call...,” she said.

"It's just mind-blowing how much everyone wants to help. People ask what we need and I say, 'I don't know, all I know is last time we went up for a one-hour appointment and didn't come home for a year'.”

Shelley Kerr, one of the group labelled "Harper's Angels” who are organising the Hope for Harper Fundraiser, said the family needs support as they fight for their little girl.

"Because they are a family of seven they are too big for the Ronald McDonald House,” she said. "So they need to make rent in Brisbane while Harper has her liver transplant and spends months in recovery.

"This family does need help financially and I want them all to be together through this, so we're hoping to raise $50,000.”

Everyone is invited to the event, while raffle tickets can be bought from Cabarita businesses including the surf shop. Donate at www.gofundme.com/hopeforharperlivertransplant/

FUNDRAISER:

* Kingscliff Beach Hotel

* April 22, from 3pm

Major raffle prizes and auction items (including signed gear from surf stars); Mason Rack Band, Balter Beer Caravan, Kids activities. See the Hope for Harper Fundraiser Facebook page for more.