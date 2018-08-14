Soak up the love and culture at O'Heart Festival

GARDEN OF LIGHT: Starting with live music at Flutterbucks on Friday, the O'Heart Festival will offer an eclectic range of activities throughout Tylagum village .

IN BINARY terms, there are two kinds of festivals: festivals of commercialisation, and festivals of pure celebration.

Linked inextricably to the sometimes wondrous, sometimes arcane culture of the Northern Rivers hinterland, Tyalgum's O'Heart Festival is undoubtedly the latter kind.

The festival is pure celebration because, as its organisers unashamedly admit, it aspires to be steeped in that charmed caldera culture.

Markets and music are the quickest way to the heart of any festival lover, but O'Heart Festival buttresses these by offering a festival "deeply environmental and progressive, promoting sustainability, organics, wellness and spirituality”.

The festival is not Splendour or Bluesfest which put forward the merry-go-round of globally touring acts, and it's not a genre event like a jazz or country show. It is, as organisers say, "quintessentially Northern Rivers, with heart.”

"Imagine 100 markets stalls spreading through a beautiful country village, about 35 acoustic folk and roots musicians playing in multiple venues and it's virtually all free,” said festival organiser Kirra Springs.

- The O'Heart Festival is a three-day festival between from this Friday to Sunday in Tyalgum. Tickets can be found at oheartfest.com or phone 0448 713 241.