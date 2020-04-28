SOCCER TO SURFING: Tommy’s outlook for the future

Tommy Carvalho Competing at Avoca Beach for the Vissla Central Coast 3-star WQS in February before the World Tour was postponed in March. Photo Ethan Smith/ WSL

HIS full name is Thomas Carvalho De Almeida, but his friends call him Tommy.

Born in Sydney's Manly Hospital to Brazilian parents, Tommy Carvalho caught his first wave on a friend's foamy at Freshwater Beach - the location of Duke Kahanamoku's historic surfing demonstration in December 1915.

Despite being a good soccer player, Tommy gravitated to the surf.

At 10 years of age, he moved back to Brazil where he continued to play soccer but then was offered 10 surf coaching lessons by his parents for his 11th birthday.

"That's when I became hooked! All I wanted to do was surf, that's the main reason I chose to follow a surfing lifestyle as I had more fun surfing than anything else," he said.

The following year, Tommy returned to Australia and moved to the Gold Coast where he surfed Snapper Rocks for the first time during a HPC (High Performance Camp).

"I love Snapper, it can be chaos, but it's beautiful chaos. Draw any line you want," he said.

He also likes Kirra when it's on and, naturally, D'Bah.

It wasn't long before he was recognised for his raw, powerful talent and joined the Snapper Rocks Surfriders club.

"I was accepted in by President Jay Phillips after a club round at Snapper," Tommy said.

He looks up to high-profile members like Joel Parkinson, Steph Gilmore, Dingo Morrison, Jay and Rabbit Bartholomew.

He then joined the PBC school excellence team from Year 10 until to graduation in 2018.

Carvalho is well travelled, having surfed in Brazil, Peru, Hawaii, Bali and most recently in Morocco, but his most challenging session was being pinned down at Pipeline in 3-4m Banzai bombs.

"I just got off the plane and was straight out there with a pack of locals and internationals on the Peak," he recalled about the danger.

"It's one of the most dangerous waves in the world. I had a bad wipe-out and when I came up for air, I got pounded again."

He then got bounced off the reef, losing all his fins.

Getting caught in the impact zone at Pipe is one thing but hitting the reef is a nightmare.

Carvalho is keen to qualify for the World Tour and finished equal 33rd at Avoca 3-star WQS to reach the fifth round.

Tommy looks to Kelly Slater as his inspiration. He has been riding Mount Woodgee surfboards shaped by Ian Byrne since 2016.

"My normal shortboard is 5/11 x 19" x 2 1/2 using future fins, mainly the legacy 'neutra' series," he said.

He likes to sing and play guitar in his downtime while balancing his university studies in Exercise Science at Southern Cross University.

The strangest experience he's had during the lockdown is seeing the amount of people surfing.

This was especially evident at Duranbah Beach.

Tommy said it was even more crowded than it's ever been, but he also agrees that surfing is a way of relief from the stress of COVID-19 and is thankful that surfing was not banned, although he preferred to go surfing where it wasn't so crowded.

"Weird times we are in right now with the COVID-19

epidemic," he said.

"I hope everyone bounces back stronger. Honestly, I often try to focus on the present rather than the future.

"I believe that by putting in the work now, goals will be achieved in the future.

"Over the past year, I've been super focused on my goals and enjoying the process."