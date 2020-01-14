Menu
Police responded after footage of the event circled social media.
Crime

Social media helps nab street fighters

Amber Gibson
14th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
SIX people have been issued with criminal infringements after being caught on social media engaging in two street fights.

Richmond District Police will allege that on Saturday, January 4, two fighting incidents took place at Kalinga St, West Ballina and Shaw's Bay, East Ballina, involving a number of people.

The fights were not reported but uploaded to social media.

Police attached to the Richmond Target Action Group investigated these fights and six individuals, a 32-year-old female from Ballina, a 40-year-old female from Ballina, 20-year-old female from Ballina, a 35-year-old female from Lismore, a 26-year-old male from Goonellabah and a 32-year-old female from Ballina were issued with Criminal Infringements Notices for street fighting.

No injuries were recorded among the involved.

