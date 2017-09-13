Social skills class offers life lessons

Rhythm and Beauty are providing social skills workshops for adults with learning difficulties.

Rhythm and Beauty are providing social skills workshops for adults with learning difficulties. Aisling Brennan

RHYTHM and Beauty in Tweed Heads offers clients with learning difficulties the chance to gain some much-needed confidence in everyday situations.

Celebrating one year of operation, workshop facilitators Rowena Prior and Caroline Ford have been working with their small client base in personalised workshops specifically designed for those attending each day.

Ms Prior said the clients played an important role in creating their workshops.

"The clients will create the program each fortnight,” she said.

"It's all about what they want to do because it's their workshops.

"It's not us, we're just the facilitators and we do the planning of it but it all stems from the clients.”

Ms Ford said it had been rewarding to see their clients become more confident within themselves.

"The program is different but it always focusses on healthy attitudes because it just seems to be that it helps their wellbeing and confidence,” Ms Ford said.

Fast facts

For more information about Rhythm and Beauty, contact: