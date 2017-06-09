21°
News

SOCIALS: Enjoying a long lunch at Mt Warning

Nikki Todd | 9th Jun 2017 5:43 AM
Rising opera star Julia Allsop entertained the crowd with her ethereal voice.
Rising opera star Julia Allsop entertained the crowd with her ethereal voice. Nikki Todd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ALL things Italy were marked in style on Saturday as more than 120 guests enjoyed a long lunch at Mavis's Kitchen.

The event, part of the Mt Warning Rd restaurant's long lunch series to mark their 10th year of trading, carried an Italian theme to mark the European country's independence day on June 2.

Guests were treated to a five course meal, including pork slow-cooked over the coals all day, drinks and the ethereal voice of up and coming opera star Julia Allsop, who flew up for the day from Melbourne.

The next long lunch event will be held to mark the winter solstice on June 24.

Bookings to 02 6679 5664.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  julia allsop long lunch mavis kitchen

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

'Tree huggers need to get in the real world'

'Tree huggers need to get in the real world'

Businessman Terry Morris says he is sick of “troglodytes” protesting development, saying groups lobbying against development should get with the “real world”.

Police rally behind Chloe Kabealo and other flood victims

Tweed Crime Manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, Matthew Kabealo, Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne, Superintendent Wayne Starling and Senior Constable Brad Foster.

Almost $14,000 worth of donations given to flood victims.

Bowraville murders: Accused serial killer may face retrial

Bowraville victims Colleen Walker-Craig, Evelyn Greenup and Clinton Speedy-Duroux.

The 51-year-old accused serial killer was charged again in February.

Mystery Tweed lotto player missing out on $100,000

Tweed City Newsagency has sold the winning lottery ticket.

Have you checked your lotto ticket?

Local Partners

A truck carrying nuts has rolled on Lismore road

A CRANE has been called to right truck.

SLEAZE BEACH: Sex pests becoming more dangerous

Clothing optional beach between Belongil Beach and Brunswick Heads at Tyagarah.

Sinister reputation for Northern Rivers beach

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

THE Mummy was released in Aussie cinemas today but according to critics, this one would have been better off left buried.

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

Tranquil Over 55&#39;s Living

24/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 2 1 $340,000 ...

Located in a private over 55's enclave surrounded by serene manicured gardens, this immaculately presented villa is ready for the new owners to move in and enjoy a...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 3:00 - 3:30PM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly...

Ideally Positioned in an Ultra-convenient Location Opposite the Tweed River

7/4 Frances Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 2 1 $449,000

Spacious living with combined lounge and dining areas. Functional kitchen with ample cupboard and benchspace. Light filled interiors with plenty of scope to...

An Absolute Stand Out Buying Opportunity!

7/18 Blake Street, Southport 4215

Town House 3 2 1 Interest Above...

Spanning two levels and offering a unique townhouse lifestyle this neatly presented home has it all - space, position, convenience, potential. Located in the...

It&#39;s all about the Wharf!

263/129 Laver Drive, Robina 4226

Unit 2 2 2 $439,000

This beautiful apartment in the heart of the Robina CBD has it all, including stunning north east views across Lake Lido with the Gold Coast skyline in the...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Under Contract

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

Genuine Gem!

3/58 Sarawak Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 1 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Prime Position In Kingscliff&#39;s Best Street

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Price Guide...

This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north over Cook Island and sunset views of Mt Warning is situated less than 500 metres to stunning beaches...

Quirky Treetop Hideaway - TLC Required

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $575,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

High Income Earning Property with Development Potential (STCA)

26 Margaret Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 7 4 2 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 1:00 - 1:30PM Sure to attract the attention of a range of buyers, this duplex pair rest on a flat, 632m2 block close...

Ocean views from Terranora

17 Sunnycrest Dr, Terranora

Check out this week's feature property.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!