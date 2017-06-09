SOCIALS: Enjoying a long lunch at Mt Warning

ALL things Italy were marked in style on Saturday as more than 120 guests enjoyed a long lunch at Mavis's Kitchen.

The event, part of the Mt Warning Rd restaurant's long lunch series to mark their 10th year of trading, carried an Italian theme to mark the European country's independence day on June 2.

Guests were treated to a five course meal, including pork slow-cooked over the coals all day, drinks and the ethereal voice of up and coming opera star Julia Allsop, who flew up for the day from Melbourne.

The next long lunch event will be held to mark the winter solstice on June 24.

Bookings to 02 6679 5664.