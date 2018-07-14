Sod turned for TAFE

FIRST SOD: Lismore MP Thomas George turned the first sod for the new TAFE CLC in Murwillumbah on Tuesday.

CONSTRUCTION has started on the new TAFE Connected Learning Centre in Murwillumbah.

Lismore MP Thomas George turned the first sod for the multi-million-dollar facility on Tuesday.

The CLC will allow students to take part in courses online which they wouldn't normally be able to participate in due to a lack of numbers.

"The first four CLCs to be built have demonstrated students receive more personalised learning experiences and better access to teachers both on and off site, including the most in-demand courses linked to job outcomes,” Mr George said. "These CLCs doubled the number of courses available to their local communities, which paints a bright future for the people of Murwillumbah and the surrounding communities.”

Mr George said the expanded course offerings meant there would be less need for local students to travel and would allow them to live and learn in their local community.

Mr George said he expected the current TAFE to remain open for "at least the next 12 months”.

Initial plans for the CLC show high-end technology including 65-inch monitors and virtual reality.