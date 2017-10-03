Softball Warriors come out to play

The Tweed Coast Warriors Softball Club at a training session at Piggabeen Sports Complex on Thursday.

The Tweed Coast Warriors Softball Club at a training session at Piggabeen Sports Complex on Thursday. Scott Powick

ARMED with shovels, rakes, brooms and rollers, the hard-working Tweed Coast Warriors weren't going to let their softball dream slip.

Tired of travelling across the border to play primarily on the Gold Coast, the Warriors made a successful push to have softball reinstated on the Tweed for the first time since 2013.

But with their softball diamond at Piggabeen Sports Complex in disrepair, the softball fanatics took matters into their own hands to make their dream a reality.

"We've been doing working bees, which we paid for all ourself,” club member Ricki Nuku said.

"We got the dirt and hired a bobcat, and the rest of it has just us ladies out there doing the hard work.”

To complement the recreation of the Piggabeen surface, Tweed Shire Council pitched in with lease costs, and have agreed to fix the fencing behind the diamond.

NSW Softball has subsidised fees and Nuku said the club had already assembled two full open women's teams.

"We've had a lot of people interested. Teams have softballers that used to play at Tweed, and new players who want to get involved,” she said.

"Most of our original team are Bundjalung (Aboriginal), and the team we have now is a family team.

"Another team is ladies who've played together for four years, and another team will be a football mums' team.”

Nuku said the club was still looking for players, with plans to also field junior sides from under-12s to 15s.

"If someone wants to start a team they can,” she said.

The club trains every Tuesday at Piggabeen in preparation for the season commencing on October 21.

Nuku said the club hoped to attract more indigenous women, with plans to field an all-indigenous side in the Murri Women's Tournament at Redlands, Brisbane in November.