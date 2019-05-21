Solar unit given green light by council

A NEW solar-powered system that will cost $880,000 to install will be completed by June 2020.

Council voted last week to give the green light to install a 604kW solar system at the Banora Point Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The new system is expected to provide 20 per cent of the energy the plant needs, with reports from council claiming 730 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced per year. Council also claims the money it will save on the plant's power bill will pay for the cost of installing the new system in six years.

Mayor Katie Milne said this was an important contribution to the council's Renewable Energy Action Plan, which aims to make half of council's electricity renewable by 2025.

"Minimising our impact on the environment is one of the ways we are working to protect and enhance our natural surroundings for current and future generations,” Cr Milne said.

The Banora Point plant is the single largest consumer of energy of any of council's assets, treating 10 million litres of wastewater every day.

Fifteen hundred high-efficiency solar panels will cover 6800 square metres of land within the wastewater treatment plant facility.