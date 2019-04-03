Soli Bailey makes debut at Quiksilver Pro

SURFING: Soli Bailey of Suffolk Park, Byron Bay will be the second indigenous Australian to be a professional surfer and compete full time on the WSL World Tour, set to start today if favourable surf is available at Snapper Rocks.

Bailey follows in the footsteps of Wollongong's Robbie Page, a 1985 Pipeline Masters Champion. The World Tour opening event, Quiksilver Men's and Boost Mobile Pro Women's, waiting period runs from today until Sunday, April 13 - but can be run off in 5 days.

The swell forecast is favourable, although organisers are concerned about the lack of sand at Snapper but do have the beachbreak option at Duranbah or if the swell is up go to Kirra Point.

Bailey has been a standout surfer on Gold Coast point breaks having spent time at Snapper Rocks competing in the Snapper Surfriders Club coached by their president Jay Phillips. He says Kirra is pretty is a tough surf, but the rewards are there if you wait.

"If you can get a wave then it's worth all the effort,” Bailey said.

"When it's on, you have to give it a go, you can't miss it, as it doesn't happen often enough.

"You see some of the best surfing, pros and the locals who've grown up there.”

He started surfing at the age of two when his dad pushed him onto a wave at Byron Bay.

"He used to stand me up on the board holding me steady and let me go once the wave caught me,” Bailey said.

"He also did surf coaching so I'd tag along and get on the big foam boards and join in.”

Byron Bay has had its share of world class champions like Gary Timperley, Danny Wills, and Keiren Perrow.

"I'd look up to them for advice and guidance,” Bailey said.

"Willsy and I are good mates, and have competed together in the Byron boardriders comps, it's a great club with lots of spirit.

"Freddo's a great president and super supportive. I love being able to participate when I can in boardriders events.”

Winning the 2017 Hawaiian Volcom Pipe, the first Australian to do so, was his first major international victory.

"It was probably my biggest achievement to date, surfing amongst the best surfers in the world. It feels awesome to have won that comp.”

Soli almost qualified for the World Tour in 2015, finishing just outside the cut-off in 18th position, giving the Byron bolter a whiff of optimism.

It took another three years to qualify for the dream tour.

"At times the pressure I put on myself was the hardest,” he said.

"I am pretty driven and surfing's what I know and do.”