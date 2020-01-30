Solo at the bottom of the world
Alone in a desolate landscape
ALONE on top of the highest point in Antarctica at a deserted Chinese station, Currumbin's Geoff Wilson thought he heard a woman scream.
The courageous adventurer was at Dome Argus, the summit of the Antarctic plateau more than 4000m above sea level and had just created history as the first human to make it to the location solo and unsupported.
It had taken Geoff 37 days to cover the 2737km using kite-skiing and traditional manhauling of his two sleds to achieve the milestone, one of several on his 5306km journey across the frozen continent.
"It was very eerie to be the only person at the Chinese Kunlun summer station, seeing the buildings and even flags just left there," Geoff said.
"The journey to get to the top had been very tough, there was soft snow down the bottom which made progress very slow and difficult, it took me eight hours to cover two kms.
"The temperature was close to minus 40 and the wind chill factor made it even colder.
"I was wondering just how I was going to reach the top when a 'miracle wind' came up, actually blowing up the dome which just doesn't happen very often.
"It helped me up to the camp and from there it was an 18km round trip to the summit."
Geoff said the Chinese had abandoned the base because they couldn't afford to get and keep anyone there.
"It is 4000m - about 14,000 feet - above sea levels which is the equivalent of 17,000 feet at the Equator and the Chinese found their people were suffering altitude sickness there," he said.
"I struggled the first day and night I was there, being caught short of breath because of the height and dry, bitterly cold nature of the air.
"I don't know whether it was because of that I thought I heard a gong and a woman scream.
"I actually went up to the building and knocked to check that there wasn't anyone there.
"I ended up being there for three days due to the weather, it was very frustrating and it was a bit of a spooky place."
Doing what no human has done before
Wilson said he was proud to have created history, especially being an Australian achieving the feat given Dome Argus is in Australian Antarctic Territory.
It was one of three records Wilson created on the journey.
The first was being the first Australian to reach the Pole of Inaccessibility on the Antarctic plateau.
Wilson battled brutal conditions on the 1667km journey which took him 23 days.
Along the way, he suffered a major set back rupturing three fuel containers and reducing his capacity to cook and heat the tent by 30 days.
"The weather conditions going to the Pole (of Inaccessibility) were extremely harsh with the wind child factor dropping to around minus 90," he said.
"The fuel is like aviation fuel and each container had 1.5 litres in it so it was a major loss.
"However, upon reaching the Pole, I thought to myself 'I had made it through the worst' and that spurred me onto the next goal which was Dome Argus.
"In some way, the loss of fuel had a silver lining because it meant we had to change our course and travel a different route which added to the length of the journey."
And that was the third major milestone for Wilson.
After 58 days in the harshest conditions on Earth, Geoff Wilson had set a new record for longest journey, solo and unsupported, by a human travelling an incredible 5306km.
Not just about personal achievements
However the challenge, titled The Longest Journey, wasn't just about personal achievement for the Gold Coast veterinarian.
It was also about raising awareness and funds for the McGrath Foundation and its ongoing support for breast care nurses.
"Thanks to the support of so many people, especially and Iridium with communications, I was able to keep in touch via satellite with my operations team and family - this was critical," he said.
"I was getting pretty accurate weather information from a forecaster in Ireland (of all places) but she was very good and we were able to take advantage of the conditions when it allowed.
"Being so isolated and alone, it was a real boost to see my family and familiar faces though WhatsApp and it was also great to be able to get images and video out so that those following me in Australia could get a real sense of the hardship I was going through.
"In many ways, having my wife Sarah there to support me helped me draw parallels to what breast cancer patients go through and the support offered to them by McGrath Breast Cancer Nurses.
"The challenges cancer patients face can often make them feel alone and that's why it so important to raise awareness of the work the Foundation does."
Wilson said during the course of the journey, he was relayed messages of support from people all over Australia through his family.
"I felt like I had the biggest support team in the world," he said.
"It was good to know there were so many people following me and what I was trying to achieve and I think we have now approached nearly $100,000 for the McGrath Foundation."
Where to next?
Now back in warm climes, Wilson is working on a book and the release of a documentary in May.
"I would also like to do some speaking engagements, talking about resilience and hoping to inspire people into achieve goals beyond what they may have originally thought possible," he said.
"We did this journey largely through family-funded support and with a small but fantastic sponsorship group. Looking back, I think 'how did we manage that?', especially when you consider that other expeditions to the same area have been funded by major corporations."
Wilson said people still make donations to the McGrath Foundation through the website www.thelongest journey.com.au