Solo at the bottom of the world

Alone in a desolate landscape

ALONE on top of the highest point in Antarctica at a deserted Chinese station, Currumbin's Geoff Wilson thought he heard a woman scream.

The courageous adventurer was at Dome Argus, the summit of the Antarctic plateau more than 4000m above sea level and had just created history as the first human to make it to the location solo and unsupported.

Geoff Wilson, alone and unsupported in Antarctica. Photo: GEOFF WILSON

It had taken Geoff 37 days to cover the 2737km using kite-skiing and traditional manhauling of his two sleds to achieve the milestone, one of several on his 5306km journey across the frozen continent.

"It was very eerie to be the only person at the Chinese Kunlun summer station, seeing the buildings and even flags just left there," Geoff said.

Currumbin adventurer Geoff Wilson waits for favourable winds to kite-ski back to Novo Station on the final leg of his history making journey across Antarctica. Photo: GEOF WILSON

"The journey to get to the top had been very tough, there was soft snow down the bottom which made progress very slow and difficult, it took me eight hours to cover two kms.

"The temperature was close to minus 40 and the wind chill factor made it even colder.

Geoff Wilson: Kunlun Station: Video courtesy of Geoff Wilson

"I was wondering just how I was going to reach the top when a 'miracle wind' came up, actually blowing up the dome which just doesn't happen very often.

"It helped me up to the camp and from there it was an 18km round trip to the summit."

Geoff said the Chinese had abandoned the base because they couldn't afford to get and keep anyone there.

"It is 4000m - about 14,000 feet - above sea levels which is the equivalent of 17,000 feet at the Equator and the Chinese found their people were suffering altitude sickness there," he said.

Geoff Wilson: waiting for plane (bird): video courtesy of Geoff Wilson

"I struggled the first day and night I was there, being caught short of breath because of the height and dry, bitterly cold nature of the air.

"I don't know whether it was because of that I thought I heard a gong and a woman scream.

"I actually went up to the building and knocked to check that there wasn't anyone there.

"I ended up being there for three days due to the weather, it was very frustrating and it was a bit of a spooky place."

Taking it easy at Kunlun summer station at Dome Argus on top of the Antarctic Plateau. Photo: SUPPLIED

Doing what no human has done before

Wilson said he was proud to have created history, especially being an Australian achieving the feat given Dome Argus is in Australian Antarctic Territory.

It was one of three records Wilson created on the journey.

The first was being the first Australian to reach the Pole of Inaccessibility on the Antarctic plateau.

Wilson battled brutal conditions on the 1667km journey which took him 23 days.

Along the way, he suffered a major set back rupturing three fuel containers and reducing his capacity to cook and heat the tent by 30 days.

Geoff Wilson: snow booger: Video courtesy of Geoff Wilson

"The weather conditions going to the Pole (of Inaccessibility) were extremely harsh with the wind child factor dropping to around minus 90," he said.

"The fuel is like aviation fuel and each container had 1.5 litres in it so it was a major loss.

"However, upon reaching the Pole, I thought to myself 'I had made it through the worst' and that spurred me onto the next goal which was Dome Argus.

Geoff Wilson: Novo Station: video courtesy of Geoff Wilson

"In some way, the loss of fuel had a silver lining because it meant we had to change our course and travel a different route which added to the length of the journey."

And that was the third major milestone for Wilson.

After 58 days in the harshest conditions on Earth, Geoff Wilson had set a new record for longest journey, solo and unsupported, by a human travelling an incredible 5306km.

Making the most of the conditions on a sastrugi couch in Antarctica is Currumbin adventurer Geoff Wilson. Photo: GEOFF WILSON

Not just about personal achievements

However the challenge, titled The Longest Journey, wasn't just about personal achievement for the Gold Coast veterinarian.

It was also about raising awareness and funds for the McGrath Foundation and its ongoing support for breast care nurses.

"Thanks to the support of so many people, especially and Iridium with communications, I was able to keep in touch via satellite with my operations team and family - this was critical," he said.

Currumbin adventurer Geoff Wilson at the start of his history making solo journey across Antarctica last November. Photo: SUPPLIED

"I was getting pretty accurate weather information from a forecaster in Ireland (of all places) but she was very good and we were able to take advantage of the conditions when it allowed.

"Being so isolated and alone, it was a real boost to see my family and familiar faces though WhatsApp and it was also great to be able to get images and video out so that those following me in Australia could get a real sense of the hardship I was going through.

"In many ways, having my wife Sarah there to support me helped me draw parallels to what breast cancer patients go through and the support offered to them by McGrath Breast Cancer Nurses.

Geoff Wilson: Huge Satrugi: Video courtesy of Geoff Wilson

"The challenges cancer patients face can often make them feel alone and that's why it so important to raise awareness of the work the Foundation does."

Wilson said during the course of the journey, he was relayed messages of support from people all over Australia through his family.

"I felt like I had the biggest support team in the world," he said.

"It was good to know there were so many people following me and what I was trying to achieve and I think we have now approached nearly $100,000 for the McGrath Foundation."

Currumbin adventurer Geoff Wilson says a prayer for good weather on the final leg of his 5306km journey across Antarctica which helped raise funds for the McGrath Foundation. Photo: GEOFF WILSON

Where to next?

Now back in warm climes, Wilson is working on a book and the release of a documentary in May.

"I would also like to do some speaking engagements, talking about resilience and hoping to inspire people into achieve goals beyond what they may have originally thought possible," he said.

Keeping up appearances, even when it's minus 35C, Geoff Wilson having a wash in his tent in Antarctica. Photo: SUPPLIED

"We did this journey largely through family-funded support and with a small but fantastic sponsorship group. Looking back, I think 'how did we manage that?', especially when you consider that other expeditions to the same area have been funded by major corporations."

Wilson said people still make donations to the McGrath Foundation through the website www.thelongest journey.com.au