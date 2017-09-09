18°
Some hefty crime on the rise

Some crime is up on the Tweed, while other categories have fallen.
EMERGENCY Services Minister Troy Grant has welcomed the latest quarterly report from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.

Stealing from a person, fraud and break and enter offences were down across the state.

But some heavy-weight crime, including murder, was up in the Tweed Local Government Area.

The region was well above the state average of one murder per 100,000 people, sitting at 4.9 (four incidents) in the year to June 2017.

The number of murders on the Tweed were surpassed only by Bankstown in Sydney, which experienced seven incidents in the same period.

That's up from one murder incident the previous year.

Also on the rise in the five years to December 2016 were amphetamine possession (46.8%), cannabis possession (19.3%) and other drug possession (46.2%).

Crimes which had dropped in the past 12 months included break-and-enters of dwellings (down 22.8% for the Tweed) and break-and-enters for non-dwellings (down 13.6%).

