Someone to talk to about the pressure of the flood

Aisling Brennan
| 5th May 2017 12:08 PM
HELP: Food For Tweed members Jaye Wardlaw, Kelly Woolmer, Camilla Jenal, Alysha Hague and Karina Bell with their children are worried about the mental health.
HELP: Food For Tweed members Jaye Wardlaw, Kelly Woolmer, Camilla Jenal, Alysha Hague and Karina Bell with their children are worried about the mental health. Contributed

A GROUP of Burringbar mothers are reaching out to flood-affected residents to ensure everyone's mental health remains a priority as the clean-up continues.

The Food for Tweed group has worked tirelessly to make sure residents have access to donated goods and food since the March 31 flood.

As the group continues to work hand-in-hand with the community, nurse and organiser Camilla Jenal said now is the time people need to start paying attention to their mental health.

"Mental health is going to have a huge detrimental effect on people,” Ms Jenal said.

"Especially now, a lot of residents are waiting on insurance. Even though it's been declared a disaster, it's up to the insurance to decide if they'll pay or not.

"People are very frustrated now the shellshock has worn off. A few are even getting angry because no-one is giving them the answers.”

Counselling and mental health agencies are available but Ms Jenal said it was important for people to realise it's okay to ask for help, even if it's just from Food for Tweed.

"It's totally normal if people don't want to seek help but there's so many people willing to help,” she said.

"If people are finding it all too much, please speak up and ask for help. We're only a small group of mums but we do have access to help.

"If they don't feel like speaking to the counselling, we can follow it through.”

Flood Recovery Coordinator Euan Ferguson said it's important to take care of each other.

"Remember to check on your friends and neighbours and let them know you are thinking of them,” he said.

Anyone seeking mental health support is urged to phone 1300 137 934 from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Otherwise, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Help Line on 1800 551 800.

Topics:  beyond blue burringbar euan ferguson food for tweed kids helpline lifeline mental health tweed flood tweed flood 2017 tweed mental health

