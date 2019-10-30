Something new at the Murwillumbah Show

Reptile Kingdom Australia owner Lucas Cheyne is bringing his reptile exhibition to this year's Murwillumbah Show. Picture: Supplied

CUDDLE a salt water crocodile, touch some cute lizards or let a python wrap around you at this year’s Murwillumbah Show.

One of the world’s largest travelling reptile park is coming to the show with their mammoth collection of venomous and non-venomous reptiles.

Reptile Kingdom Australia will put on a show every half an hour from 9am to 5pm on both days.

Owner and entertainer Lucas Cheyne said the shows were not only a chance for children and adults to interact with the reptiles, but to learn about them too.

Mr Cheyne said as snake season was approaching it was the ideal time to learn about some Australia’s deadliest snakes and first aid procedures.

“We’re hoping people generate an appreciation of reptiles by expelling myths and teaching them the vital role snakes plays in our ecosystem,” My Cheyne said.

“We also want to inspire kids to be future pioneers for Australia’s flora and fauna.”

The crew travel Australia stopping at shopping centres, schools and regional shows.

The show has an exhibition licence for five Australian states and has four teams who travel the country.

On Monday, they were travelling north from Victoria, making their way back to NSW for the Murwillumbah Show.

Mr Cheyne said his passion was sharing his knowledge in regional areas where snake awareness was “paramount”.

He said visiting the exhibition at Murwillumbah Show gave people a safe environment to learn about deadly Australian reptiles.

“People not only see Australian deadlies in a safe setting, they can interact and feel something out of the ordinary … and it maybe a chance to overcome your fear.”

The Murwillumbah Show is held from Friday, November 1 to Saturday, November 2 at Murwillumbah Showground, Queensland Rd.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 5-12, children under five enter free.

Family and two-day passes are available.

For more information, visit murwillumbahshow.com.au.