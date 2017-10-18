Son of a surfing gun secures title

vanessa.horstman

THE son of Occy is back on track.

Jay Occhilupo has qualified for this year's 2017 Surf Dive N Ski Australian Junior Surfing Titles to be held at Culburra, NSW, from November 25 to December 2.

Culburra is well known as the breeding ground for the famous Wright Surfing Family Owen, Tyler and Mikey.

Based at Elanora, Occhilupo is a sports excellence student from Palm Beach High School and a member of the Snapper Rocks Surfriders. There has been huge expectations on the oldest son of Mark Occhilupo after super successful Grommet series wins on the Gold Coast and Lennox Head.

Occhilupo struggled in the opening round of the recent Queensland Junior titles, but bounced back from a first round elimination to finish in first place in the final round of the under-16 boys.

Occhilupo was on fire throughout the day, taking to the air with some big fin free manoeuvres to impress the judges.

The final was a nail-biting affair between Occy junior and Burleigh Boardriders' Josh Grange, which kept the crowd on the edge of their seats with a dead heat result.

A countback by officials to the highest heat total from their respective wins at each event gave Occhilupo the nod for the under-16 Boys title. The two boys will be joined by Taj Stokes (Buddina, QLD) and Jackson Graham (Currumbin, QLD) at the Australian Titles at Culburra.

Alister Reginato (Alexandra Headland, QLD) and Amber Dods (Sunrise Beach, QLD) have won 2018 World Surf League Championship Tour Quiksilver and Roxy Pro trials wildcards positions after taking out the under-18 divisions at the 2017 Woolworths Queensland Junior Titles at Coolum Beach on the Sunshine Coast.

In a final day that was dominated by Sunshine Coast surfers, Coolum Beach turned it on to provide both sunshine and peaky 2-3ft waves, giving ample scoring opportunity and setting the stage for a massive finals day for Queensland's best junior surfers.

After recently returning from the ISA World Junior Titles in Japan, an in form Reginato and Jaggar Bartholomew (Coolangatta, QLD) lined up in the final to determine the 2017 Queensland Under-18 Boys champion.

Jaggar Bartholomew moved into the under-18s, and claimed runner-up at the Queensland titles. He will join Occhilupo in the Nationals. John Andrews/Surfing Qld

With the likes of young guns Maddy Job (Burleigh Heads, QLD) and Noah Stocca (Peregian Beach, QLD) joining them in the final, but out of the title race, the pressure was on and their work was cut out for them.

Some lightning fast snaps combined with powerful rail work gave Reginato the lead and the title over Bartholomew in second, and Job in third.

A close finish for Sunshine Coast local Amber Dods gave her victory in the final in an event one rematch between herself, Piper Harrison (Coolangatta, QLD), Sasha Baker (Mudjimba, QLD) and Sammy Lee (Buderim, QLD).

With a Queensland Title on the line, Dods remained busy in the final and with an 8.00 (out of a possible 10.00) up her sleeve. With a second place finish at event one on the Gold Coast, it came down to the wire between Dods and series leader Harrison, but it was Dods who finished on top to defeat Harrison who had previously secured a 2018 Roxy Pro trials wildcard spot after winning the Queensland Open Women's Title earlier this year.

"It's been one of my biggest goals to get the Roxy Pro wildcard entry and it's something I've dreamed about since I was little,” Dods said.

"I'm really good friends with Piper and there's a lot of girls in the trials that I know and we're all great friends, but when we're in the water we don't think about that, we just surf.”