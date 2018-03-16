Songbirds raising the roof to help raise money for refugees

HARMONY: Singer/songwriter Kim Banffy will join forces with The Songbirds in Uki.

TIRED of staying home every night watching Netflix?

Get down to the historic Hoop Pine Anglican Church in Uki on Saturday night for a live concert.

Pull up a Silky Oak pew and listen to the gorgeous harmonies of Kim Banffy and The Songbirds, a 7-piece a cappella group from Byron Bay.

The women sing covers in three- and four-part harmony. There are some old favourites from many different eras of popular music, some parodies, and some beautiful, uplifting songs.

All The Songbirds have beautiful voices individually, but together they are something special.

You will be uplifted, transported and given a good laugh, all in one show.

Singer/songwriter Kim Banffy said: "I feel distress at the plight of refugees, but like many concerned Australians, felt a bit overwhelmed by the scale of the global refugee crisis.

"I was impressed that a group of ordinary people in a small northern NSW town, who feel that same distress, are motivated enough to reach out to individual refugees and their families and in so doing to raise community awareness about their situation.”

Go to the Uki Anglican Church, beside Uki Primary School, at 7pm, Saturday, 17 March. Tickets, $20, include a glass of wine and cake.

Funds go to Uki Refugee Project. Tickets available at the door or online: www.trybooking.com/345840.