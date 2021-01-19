Menu
Mykaela Jay is ready to make her mark on the music world in her own style.
Entertainment

Songstresses combines skills in Letting Go

Adam Daunt
18th Jan 2021 11:00 PM
Lismore music’s dynamic duo Mykaela Jay and Tilly Jones have joined forces on Mykaela’s new stand-alone single Letting Go.

The single will be released on January 21 in support of Mykaela Jay’s crowd-funding campaign to launch her debut album, Mother Dearest.

Speaking about Letting Go, which features Tilly Jones on cello and Byron Bay pop sensation Franki Kaneur on vocals and Tiahn Gambley, Mykaela said it was a song close to her heart.

“This single is close to my heart, very raw and filled with love and reflection,” Mykaela said in an Instagram post.

Mykaela Jay has been working on her debut album for the best part of a year and has already released two singles from the album, A Dog’s Way Home and Purple Flowers.

Click gere to see Mikaela’s fundraiser.

SEE MORE: Family, music and a love of performance fuel Mykaela Jay

SEE MORE: Mykaela Jay's new single a postcard of home

Tilly Jones mainly focuses on Cello and composing but can play up to five instruments. (CREDIT: Adam Daunt)
Tilly Jones has carved out a following after she was the star of Screenworks documentary Tilly’s Symphony, which followed her journey to being a composer living with cerebral palsy, alongside ADHD and aspergers

SEE MORE: The symphony which changed Tilly's life

SEE MORE: Best new music from Northern Rivers artists

