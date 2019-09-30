Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grammy-nominated US songwriter and producer Busbee worked extensively with a wide array of artists ranging from Maren Morris to Pink to Shakira.
Grammy-nominated US songwriter and producer Busbee worked extensively with a wide array of artists ranging from Maren Morris to Pink to Shakira.
Music

Kieth Urban credited songwriter and producer dies

by Variety Staff
30th Sep 2019 12:56 PM

Grammy-nominated US songwriter and producer Busbee, who worked extensively with a wide array of artists ranging from Maren Morris to Pink to Shakira, has died aged 43.

The news broke in early evening on Septeer 29. Busbee's real name is Michael James Ryan. He was father to three children, including a just-born baby girl.

According to a friend, Busbee was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, over the summer and was undergoing treatment.

Busbee had credits on such records as Maren Morris' "My Church" and Keith Urban's 2016 album "Ripcord."

He had a worldwide publishing deal with Warner/Chappell Music and a creative partnership with Red Light Management.

Tributes from all over the music industry have been pouring in on social media.

Wrote Maria Egan of Pulse Music Publishing: "Our friend, creator and songwriter advocate @busbee sadly passed away this weekend. A talent as huge as his heart, a deeply spiritual man and devoted husband and father. Everyone that knew him, even just as business colleagues, feels like a good friend has been lost today - they don't make many like this. He will be deeply missed by us and his beautiful family."

busbee entertainment keith urban musician

Top Stories

    Road in Murwillumbah to close for 10 weeks

    premium_icon Road in Murwillumbah to close for 10 weeks

    Council News One of Murwillumbah’s main thoroughfares will be reduced to one lane as of this morning as council performs upgrades

    Double demerit points in NSW coming soon

    premium_icon Double demerit points in NSW coming soon

    News While many will take the opportunity to head to their favourite places on the Far...

    Kids ‘forced’ to sing hippy climate change songs

    premium_icon Kids ‘forced’ to sing hippy climate change songs

    Education "Dress like hippies and sing climate change songs

    NAMED: Tweed Seagulls under 18s squad

    premium_icon NAMED: Tweed Seagulls under 18s squad

    Rugby League There will be plenty of expectations on the young shoulders of the 2020 group, but...