Songwriting competition celebrates a decade of Mullum

Singer/songwriter Dan Hannaford won the Mullum Songwriting Competition in 2014.
Daniel McKenzie
ASPIRING performers have the chance of taking to the stage at this year's Mullum Music Festival.

To mark its 10-year anniversary, the festival's Play Mullum Songwriting Competition's theme will be all about celebration, with winners offered the chance of performing alongside more than 90 acts, including Jon Cleary & the Monster Gentleman, Marlon Williams & the Yarra Benders, All Our Exes Live in Texas and Frazey Ford.

Entries will be shortlisted by the Mullum Music Festival team and a winner will be selected by music supervisor and publisher Norman Parkhill.

"I was thrilled to be invited to be the judge of this year's Play Mullum competition,” Parkhill said.

"I've been a devoted attendee and fan of Mullum Music Festival for 10 years and I'm very much looking forward to being part of the celebration.”

Each year the theme of the Play Mullum Songwriting Competition is different, and previous Play Mullum winners include Matt Henry for his song The Best That They Could Do, Nicole Cross in 2015 for her song White Walls, and Dan Hannaford in 2014 for his protest song Payday.

This year's winner will receive a 30-minute performance slot during the festival on Sunday, November 19, as well as two festival passes.

To enter, send a recording via camera or even mobile phone to the Play Mullum Celebration Songwriting Competition website.

Bands and individual performers can apply. Entries close Friday.

Mullum Music Festival

Where: Mullumbimby

When: November 16-19

Tickets: Two-day passes from $135, one-day passes from $68. Visit the Mullum Music Festival website.

Tweed Daily News
