Sonia Kruger’s first post-defection role for Channel 7

Sonia Kruger will mark her return to Channel 7 ­presenting an upcoming telecast of the bushfire relief concert Fight Fire Australia exactly three months after she left Channel 9.

The former Today Extra host will join Sunrise stars Samantha Armytage and David Koch among others to present Seven's telecast of the 10-hour sold-out concert at ANZ Stadium.

Sonia Kruger returns to Seven West Media. Must Credit Nick Wilson.

The concert will be hosted by comedian Celeste Barber, who has raised an incredible $50 million to help communities affected by the devastating bushfires.

Global rock legends Queen and Adam Lambert will headline the charity concert along with Michael Buble, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Guy Sebastian, ­Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John and many more.

Seven's managing director and CEO James Warburton said: "We're proud to be ­broadcasting the sold-out Fire Fight Australia. The tremendous response to this concert demonstrates the willingness of Australians to support each other in their times of need."

Fire Fight Australia airs live on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday, February 16, from 1pm (AEDT).

Kruger previously worked at Channel 7 for 14 years before moving to Channel 9 in 2011. She signed a multi-year deal with Seven which will see her front the new reality show Mega Mini Golf. She will also cover Seven's 2020 Tokyo Olympics and feature as a judge on Australia's Got ­Talent: The Champions.

Darren McMullen and Sonia Kruger were co-hosts on The Voice before his abrupt departure in 2015.

Kruger's return to Seven comes as her rather surprising replacement on Channel 9's The Voice was recently announced.

TV presenter Darren McMullen will co-host the singing competition alongside Extra host Renee Bargh.

McMullen abruptly left The Voice in 2015 following a reported feud with Kruger, which he denied at the time.

The Scottish-Australian TV presenter hosted the show for four years alongside Faustina "Fuzzy" Agolley before she was replaced by Kruger in season four.

Reports claimed McMullen and Kruger did not get along behind the scenes and the following year McMullen announced he would not return to the show.

"There's no friends in television," he told The Daily Telegraph at the time. "But from my point of view it ended amicably."

In a separate interview with Who magazine, he acknowledged he was unhappy, which prompted his sudden departure from Nine.

"(It) was a hard decision and a huge risk," McMullen said.

"I didn't know if I was going to get anything else. But if you're not happy in your life, you should change that and take the plunge, and things have a way of working out.

"Fortune favours the brave - it really does."

McMullen later publicly criticised Kruger over controversial comments she made about banning Muslim immigration in Australia.