Sonia Kruger’s new role at Seven revealed

No longer is Sonia Kruger the "one who got away" from the Seven Network.

After weeks of speculation, the industry's worst-kept secret has been confirmed: that Kruger has defected from Channel 9 to its rival Channel 7, and she can't wait to get started.

"I'm beyond excited to be returning to the network where I first discovered my love of live television and family entertainment," Kruger, 54, said in a statement.

"With the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo and a slate of brand-new prime-time shows, Seven is the place to be."

While Kruger's move to Seven isn't exactly news, the network has revealed its plans for the presenter to star in its prime time line-up for 2020.

Sonia Kruger with Seven West Media chief executive James Warburton. Picture: Nick Wilson

Seven West Media chief executive James Warburton said Kruger has signed a "multi-year deal", and will next year front series Mega Mini Golf, a family-friendly reality competition.

Her considerable experience with live television audiences will also translate to a judging role on Australia's Got Talent: The Champions, as well featuring as a member of Seven's coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Warburton said Kruger is "without a doubt a superstar and one of the best television talents in Australia. I speak on behalf of the entire Seven team when I say that Sonia was the one that got away."

He approached Kruger to jump ship at the Perth Telethon in late October, The Daily Telegraph reports.

"There was sort of a window. I spent a bit of time with her at the telethon and I said 'Sonia, are you coming back to Seven?'" he said.

Kruger worked at Seven for 14 years - co-hosting Dancing with the Stars and reporting for Sunrise and Today Tonight - before switching to Nine.

In 2011, Kruger was confirmed to host Today Extra (formerly known as Mornings) with singer and actor David Campbell, who also defected from Seven for the role.

At the time, a Seven insider quipped to Perth Now: "Seven is the star factory of 2011. We make them, and they take them."

Kruger announcing on-air her departure from the Today Show on November 14. Picture: Today Extra

The following year, Kruger picked up the hosting gig of Nine's Big Brother reboot, remaining at the helm until it was axed in 2014.

After eight years with the network, the Today Extra host announced she would be leaving the show on November 14, a week after it was first reported in the Australian media that she was moving from Nine to Seven.

"After eight fabulous years, I'm leaving the show and the Nine Network," she told viewers.

"I've had an amazing time here and I've been privileged to work on some top-shelf programs."

Her farewell from the network was complete with balloons, a two-tier designer cake and champagne.

Kruger is believed to have signed a "seven-figure" deal to return to her former network, after Nine initially presented her with a three-year contract worth more than $1.5 million.

When negotiations broke down, she accepted Seven's offer.

While neither the star or the network have commented on the exact figure, Kruger said she feels "privileged to be joining James and the team for what's going to be an exhilarating ride."