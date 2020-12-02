Sophie Monk finally clears up big rumour

Sophie Monk has finally responded to widespread media reports that she's engaged to boyfriend of two years Joshua Gross.

And here it is, straight from Monk herself: She's not.

Woman's Day reported earlier this week that Gross had proposed to her with a ring reportedly worth $25,000.

The outlet reported that Gross got down on one knee during a romantic trip in Sydney, giving Monk an oval solitaire diamond ring with a hidden halo said to be designed by Monk's go-to jeweller, Luke Rose.

A very detailed account of the proposal, and one that was then picked up by many other media outlets - but after days of speculation, Monk took to social media overnight to set the record straight:

“Promise I’m not.”

Sophie Monk responds.

"Hand on heart... I'm not," she captioned another post.

An engagement to Gross would be third time lucky for Monk, 40, who was engaged to Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in 2007, before they split a year later, and American millionaire Jimmy Esebag in 2011 which quickly fizzled.

After starring on The Bachelorette in 2017, Monk began a relationship with her winner, millionaire Sydney publican Stu Laundy, but in January 2018 they announced they had split after six months together.

In August that year, Monk and Gross, 42, met unexpectedly on a plane after "three champagnes" in business class and even shared a kiss mid-air.

RELATED: Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy split

Sophie Monk and Joshua Gross: Loved up, but not engaged (yet).

At the time, Monk told news.com.au she wanted to keep her boyfriend's identity private, but said he was an Australian who wasn't famous and lived overseas, based mainly in the US.

He was later revealed to be the Sydney marketing executive.

Since their relationship went public, Monk has made no secret of the fact that she wanted him to propose.

RELATED: Sophie Monk confirms she is releasing new music

The couple have been dating for two years.

In September last year, she joked to Stellar that she was pushing him to propose every day.

"I had to ring his parents the other day and say, 'Hey I'm sorry, don't think I'm this

desperate' because it's in every story!," she later told news.com.au.

"Clearly, it's very tongue in cheek so (Josh) gets it."

Originally published as Sophie Monk finally clears up big rumour