Sophie Monk goes nude in racy photos

Sophie Monk looks incredible as she suns herself on holiday in Mauritius.

Sophie Monk has bared all in a series of racy nude Instagram photos - but not before revealing the unpleasant reality behind taking the revealing snaps.

Monk, who is on holiday in Mauritius with boyfriend Joshua Grosse, posted photos of herself completely in the nude, using her hands and legs to strategically cover her private parts.

The Love Island host looked seriously smoking in the pictures, with her followers quick to praise the beautiful star.

But Monk made sure there was a healthy does of reality in the post, also adding in a video of her struggling to get out of the water after the racy shoot.

"Tag your boyfriend if he doesn't take pictures of you for insta reality … Wait for the last video. I don't know how these influencers do it," she explained in the caption.

In the video Monk, now wearing a bikini, could be seen struggling to find her feet on the uneven ground.

"Water's in my eyes - ow!" Monk says as she hits her foot, asking Grosse: "Can I have a towel?"

Monk has shared plenty of photos from her Club Med holiday with Grosse, including one of her in a $30 bikini from Glassons.

The television personality, who turns 40 on Saturday, clearly loves a bargain, sharing multiple posts of herself in the two piece.

She flaunted her incredible figure in the brand's teal "Scoop Underwire Bikini Top" and matching thong bottoms, which cost $19.99 each or both for $30.

Monk wore this $30 bikini from Glassons earlier this week.

'I USED TO BE A TOTAL EXERCISE PSYCHO'

Monk has been in the public eye for almost 20 years now, first rising to fame as a member of girl singing group Bardot.

The media personality is know for her stunning figure, something she previously admitted to news.com.au she used to "overboard" with in maintaining.

"I used to be a total exercise psycho,'' Monk said. "I used to be overboard. Living in LA and the pressure was on to go hard.

"Every day I went to the gym and had to watch what I ate. And I think I just went, 'I can't keep this up because it wasn't fun anymore.'

"I kind of eased up and I just kind of try and eat well. And then you just don't care about it. I used to blow out and in with my weight all the time and I would be so concerned.

"But the second I don't care, it just is what it is and I have more balance in my life and my mind.

"When there's no pressure it's easier or something to not blow out and in."