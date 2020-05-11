Sore shins and a five-month break can’t stop filly

Jockey Jon Grisedale rode the Stephen Lee trained Freya's Cloak to a win at Murwillumbah today. Photo Bruce Thomas/Trackside Photography

SORE shins and a five-month spell could not stop the Stephen Lee-trained Freya’s Cloak from winning the $20,0000 two-year-old handicap (1000m) at Murwillumbah today.

Lee trains the horse at Ballina with the filly paying a juicy $28.20 in a big return to the track.

It was another win for experienced jockey Jon Grisedale after he rode a winner at Lismore on Saturday.

“She’s a really nice filly; I’ve said that to the owners, too,” Lee said.

“She had some soreness in the shins after she finished behind a Matt Dunn horse here on her last run.

“Our biggest worry was that she might have been a bit green but it was a fantastic run.

“I told Jon that I didn’t want him to do too much with her in her trial run at Grafton (last month).

“I thought she might have been found wanting a bit at the end there today.

“If you put our years together, we (Lee and Grisedale) have got a lot of experience.”

Meanwhile, Belinda Hodder started at Murwillumbah in the same fashion she finished at Lismore when she rode two of the first three winners.

Hodder snared a successful treble including wins on Tumut River and Korrin for Lismore trainers Daniel Bowen and Owen Glue on Saturday,

Today, she missed the first race when a close second on Voodoo Crown for Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn but then made up for it when she powered Byron Buoy and Single Blonde to home track wins for Dunn.

Dunn was delighted with both horse and rider when Single Blonde cruised to an easy win in the $20,000 Soko Constructions Maiden Plate (1010m).

Hodder had the three-year-old daughter of Not A Single Doubt well placed throughout and then ambled up approaching the turn to race away to an easy victory.

The filly was resuming from an 18-week spell and could be headed for better wins in higher company.

Emily Atkinson went on to ride Ashman for Dunn’s fourth win of the day in the open handicap (1550m).

Dunn finished the day with his equal best home record of five wins while Hodder has 10 winning rides already this month.