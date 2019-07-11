Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Sorry, but you’re going to be late for work’

by Sarah Matthews
11th Jul 2019 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE climate activist group responsible for gluing themselves to a road and blocking a bridge with a canoe in Brisbane's CBD in recent weeks are set to cause further disruption for peak-hour commuters this morning.

Members of Extinction Rebellion have vowed to stand on roads, blocking traffic for 10 minutes at a time in Brisbane's CBD from 7.30am.

In a statement released last night, the group said they intend to use "swarming tactics" as a part of their campaign for government action on climate change.

"The basic tactic is entering a road at the traffic lights and remaining there for 10 minutes, we then get off the road for 3 minutes to let those most affected through then repeat for the duration of the morning traffic," the statement said.

"This will cause congestion throughout the city, and we recognise some people may be late to work; we are deeply sorry to those affected, but we do this because the Australian Government's inaction of the climate crisis will affect Australian's much more."

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said they are aware of planned protest activity in the Brisbane CBD and will allocate resources as necessary.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane climate change protest traffic

Top Stories

    Family loses millions in alleged Ponzi scheme

    premium_icon Family loses millions in alleged Ponzi scheme

    Crime A Tweed man thought he was part of a hedge fund which would help him retire early so he could care for his special needs sons. Instead, he lost everything.

    Family fighting on after losing $2.7m in Goldsky hedge fund

    premium_icon Family fighting on after losing $2.7m in Goldsky hedge fund

    News A family who lost millions in hedge fund is seeking assistance

    • 11th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
    Man killed in single-vehicle crash

    premium_icon Man killed in single-vehicle crash

    News A man has died after his car struck a gutter and hit a tree

    Tweed receives extra cops in latest rollout

    premium_icon Tweed receives extra cops in latest rollout

    News Police working in the Tweed have been stretched thin in recent times