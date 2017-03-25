Sorry end to sugar stoush in Tweed Valley

A MAJOR Tweed Valley harvester could finish almost $150,000 out of pocket after a long-running fallout between two major sugarcane groups came to an end this week.

Indications show West Tweed Harvesting could wind up about $142,000 worse off after a Lismore Court judgment this week in favour of Breeton and Zashvin farms for a claim of $51,212, plus interest and costs.

Both parties expressed regret they could not end the saga sooner after a dispute broke out in 2012 over contractual matters, and hoped the case would remind Tweed Valley growers of the need to maintain relationships.

The $51,212 was outstanding for shares West Tweed Harvesting was to buy from Breeton and Zashvin. But West Tweed Harvesting refused to pay because it claimed it had lost income when Breeton and Zashvin employed another harvester, despite the pair's existing contract.

A local tribunal ruled in 2012 Breeton and Zashvin was under no obligation to the West Tweed group and could hire any harvester.

The two parties then made settlement offers through an arbitration process, both figures far less than the amount now outstanding, but claim the other refused to accept. West Tweed Harvesting chairman Bernard Schiller said the group's shareholders - local farmers - had been kept up to date and supported court action but would be disappointed with the bill.

Mr Schiller said harvesting groups used contracts as loan security and believed the decision would affect finance applications they made for new equipment and other aspects of the business.

"It makes it a little bit hard for groups in general when they go and borrow money from the banks to have some sort of certainty from now on, because obviously people can move around willy-nilly and the banks need certainty,” he said.

But Breeton and Zashvin farm manager David Bartlett said the case could cause groups to review the fine print of their contracts and would strengthen the sector.

"There is some good coming out of it, in that as much as this has hurt the industry it will ultimately make the whole place better, because it will ensure we need to get the proper contracts in place and every- body understands where they sit,” Mr Bartlett said.